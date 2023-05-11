Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Thursday he was watching the intersection of inflation, interest-rate policy and then the impact on banks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow falls 360 points as Disney sinks, regional-bank troubles reemerge - May 11, 2023
- Washington Watch: Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants - May 11, 2023
- The Fed: Fed’s Kashkari watching interplay between inflation, interest-rates and banks - May 11, 2023