The Fed: Fed’s Mester doesn’t support 75 basis point rate hike in May

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday that she didn’t want to shock the market with a 75 basis point interest rate hike in early May.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: Biden to talk up his efforts to tame high prices, as analysts see ‘rough’ midterm elections for him unless inflation abates - April 22, 2022
- : Unions’ push at Amazon, Apple and Starbucks could be ‘most significant moment in the American labor movement’ in decades - April 22, 2022
- Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumps on report of buyer interest for Buybuy Baby unit - April 22, 2022