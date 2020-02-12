The Fed: Fed’s Powell disputes notion that federal welfare programs are dissuading Americans from seeking work

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday disputed the notion that welfare programs are dissuading Americans from seeking work.
