Getty ImagesFederal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said he’s “prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down” and said interest rates need to remain high for “some time” to make sure intense price pressures are eradicated.“Inflation remains quite elevated, and so more needs to be done,” Waller said in a speech at an agribusiness conference at Arkansas State University.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

