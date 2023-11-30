The Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate may have already hit its peak level, as it is now putting more downward pressure on the economy than anytime in the last 25 years, New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed’s Williams says interest rates are ‘at, or near’ peak - November 30, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Snap’s stock is having its best month in three years, and Jefferies sees more upside - November 30, 2023
- : ASML turns to insider to be next CEO of Europe’s tech giant - November 30, 2023