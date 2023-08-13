Some economists think inflation might subside for awhile but flare up early next year as the economy powers ahead, slamming into the presidential election
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Hate to spoil the party but there’s a new risk in town — a ‘no landing’ economy - August 13, 2023
- : Credit-card debt hits $1 trillion — that milestone comes at a very tricky time - August 12, 2023
- Help My Career: Companies paying for abortion-related travel get more interest from job hunters. Now for the bad news. - August 12, 2023