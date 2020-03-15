The Federal Reserve on Sunday night cut interest rates to near zero and said it would buy hundreds of billions of dollars in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities in an effort to cushion the economy from the coronavirus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Fed slashes key interest rates to 0% and announces $700 billion QE program, dollar swap to address coronavirus panic - March 15, 2020
- The Fed: Here’s the Fed’s statement on cutting interest rates to near zero - March 15, 2020
- Trump praises Fed’s ‘tremendous’ decision to cut interest rates, buy securities - March 15, 2020