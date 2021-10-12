The Fed: High U.S. inflation to last awhile, Fed Bostic says, and it’s no longer ‘transitory’

The biggest burst in U.S. inflation in three decades is likely to last longer than expected and no longer should be considered “transitory,” a senior Federal Reserve official said.
