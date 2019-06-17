Some economists scoff at the idea the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a small ‘insurance’ easing that will prolong the expansion.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: ‘A bad deal is worse than no deal at all,’ analyst says of Dish’s reported interest in Sprint assets - June 17, 2019
- The Fed: History suggests Fed can’t make ‘insurance cuts’ to keep expansion alive - June 17, 2019
- Hibbett Sports stock falls after disclosing failure to file 10-Q on time - June 17, 2019