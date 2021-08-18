St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told MarketWatch on Wednesday that the spread of the delta variant won’t slow down the economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Extra unemployment benefits helped keep the economy afloat — here’s how much they boosted spending - August 18, 2021
- : Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far - August 18, 2021
- The Fed: MarketWatch Interview: Fed’s Bullard says delta COVID variant won’t derail economy - August 18, 2021