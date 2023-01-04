Federal Reserve officials were unanimous in the view that there would be no need to cut rates this year, according to minutes of their December meeting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Conversation: The next generation of American manufacturing is high-tech, and skilled workers are needed to operate these advanced tools - January 4, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks trim gains in afternoon trade after FOMC meeting minutes show no Fed officials expect interest rate cuts this year - January 4, 2023
- Michael Brush: Three value-stock investors favor these six picks for a rocky 2023 - January 4, 2023