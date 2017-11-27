President Trump’s nominee for Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, told the Senate Banking Committee he expects interest rates to rise somewhat further and the balance sheet to continue to shrink.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Powell to testify Fed will continue to hike interest rates, shrink the balance sheet - November 27, 2017
- Powell to testify Fed will continue to hike interest rates, shrink balance sheet - November 27, 2017
- NewsWatch: Here’s a better way to screen for dividend stocks so you don’t get burned - November 27, 2017