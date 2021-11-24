The Fed: ‘Some’ on Fed thought faster pace of tapering bond buys was warranted, meeting minutes show

There was support from ‘some’ Fed officials for a faster pace of tightening at the November meeting, minutes of the meeting released Wednesday show.
