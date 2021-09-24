The Federal Reserve has bet that high U.S. inflation will fade back to pre-pandemic lows in the next year or so, but if the wager is wrong it could create more hardship for millions of people and even sap an economic recovery.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: The Fed has bet on a future of low inflation. Here’s what could go wrong - September 24, 2021
- Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump - September 24, 2021
- : Kamala Harris’s appearance on ‘The View’ disrupted after hosts test positive for COVID-19 - September 24, 2021