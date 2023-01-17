The precise level of inflation the Federal Reserve should target is less critical for the U.S. economy than making sure prices rise in a slow and predictable manner, experts said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Walgreens lifts restrictions on purchases of children’s cold medicines - January 17, 2023
- Help My Career: I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since - January 17, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Wendy’s new capital allocation strategy leaves room for upside, could reduce debt - January 17, 2023