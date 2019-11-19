The Fed: Trump meets with Fed boss Powell to talk economy after months of tension

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Donald Trump at his request on Monday to discuss the economy, but the central bank said the Powell gave no hints or promises about what it will do next.
