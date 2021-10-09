The Fed: What will the Fed will do if the U.S. government hits the debt ceiling again?

The Federal Reserve won’t sit on the sidelines if the Treasury Department runs out of money in December. Here are the possible ways they might try to mitigate the damage to the economy and financial markets.
