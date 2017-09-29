Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen recently called the persistence of low inflation a “mystery,” and a mystery it remains. Prices pressures viewed over a one-year span eased again in August.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Yellen’s ‘mystery’ of low inflation no closer to being solved as prices ease again in August - September 29, 2017
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 hits intraday record as stock market tries to end month higher - September 29, 2017
- Fed’s Harker expects December interest-rate hike - September 29, 2017