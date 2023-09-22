Campbell Harvey, a Duke University finance professor, says the Fed’s read on inflation is out of whack, making a recession likely.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Bill Ackman says go short the long bond. Here’s why. - September 22, 2023
- : The Fed’s inflation read is dead wrong. That’s why a 2024 downturn looms, says professor who pioneered popular recession predictor - September 22, 2023
- Bond Report: ‘Hurricane’ in bond markets relents slightly as yields dip - September 22, 2023