A group of billionaires including Bill Gates, MacKenzie Scott, Michael Bloomberg, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg set a new standard for ‘public accountability for generosity.’
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Giving Pledge turns 10: These billionaires pledged to give away half their wealth, but they soon ran into a problem - August 8, 2020
- TaxWatch: Should I have gotten my stimulus check by now? Why some people are still waiting — and what to do about it - August 8, 2020
- Foreign buying of American real estate plunged before the coronavirus pandemic — and experts say it’s only going to get worse - August 8, 2020