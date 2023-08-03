One Florida woman told MarketWatch she was left with a $30,000 bill after a hurricane damaged her home, despite having wind and flood insurance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Human Cost: ‘It was so traumatic to see the destruction’: More Americans are moving to flood-prone areas. Why do they defy the warnings? - August 3, 2023
- Help Me Retire: We’re retired, have about $350,000 in our accounts and live comfortably with Social Security and pensions. Should we pay off our $132,000 mortgage? - August 3, 2023
- Help My Career: How everyday actors are surviving the strike — and what we can all learn from them - August 3, 2023