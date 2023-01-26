Working mothers have two full-time jobs. But only one is seen by official statistics.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Human Cost: Millions of working parents, especially women, are unpaid caregivers. So why doesn’t government data account for their labor? - January 26, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. durable-goods orders jump 5.6% — but the details paint a more dismal picture - January 26, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. economy grew a sturdy 2.9% at the end of 2022, GDP shows — but don’t look for a repeat soon - January 26, 2023