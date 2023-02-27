At the end of January, the success rate for people seeking jobs in tech was just 55%, according to ZipRecruiter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Human Cost: One laid-off tech worker’s odyssey: 5 months, 100 job applications and 25 interviews - February 27, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Seagen’s stock soars on reported Pfizer buyout interest; Union Pacific shares rally after CEO ouster - February 27, 2023
- : Adani stocks drop as charm-offensive campaign begins: report - February 27, 2023