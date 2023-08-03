More Americans are moving to flood-prone zones, despite the dangers. Is it worth it?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Human Cost: This Florida woman had a $30K bill after a hurricane damaged her home, yet she had wind and flood insurance: ‘I burst into tears’ - August 3, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Amazon earnings: Here’s what to expect, by the numbers - August 3, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices slide for 3rd day as rising Treasury yields, stronger U.S. dollar sap demand - August 3, 2023