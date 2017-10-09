The Los Angeles Times names former Forbes exec its top editor

The Los Angeles Times, owned by Tronc Inc. , said on Monday that it has named former Forbes executive Lewis D’Vorkin as the paper’s editor-in-chief. The Times also tapped Mickie Rosen as president. The hirings come after the paper shook up the leadership team, parting ways with former editor Davan Maharaj in August. In addition to being the chief product officer at Forbes, D’Vorkin has held roles at The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and The New York Times. “Lewis is one of the most transformational editors and digital innovators in the media industry and is exceptionally qualified to lead the evolution of the Los Angeles Times newsroom,” said Chief Executive and Los Angeles Times publisher Ross Levinsohn. Rosen most recently served as a senior advisor to the Boston Consulting Group and has served as the senior vice president of global media and commerce at Yahoo!. Rosen has also held positions at 20th Century Fox Inc. , Fandango and Walt Disney Co. . Rosen and D’Vorkin’s appointments are effective immediately. Shares of Tronc have gained 105 in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up nearly 14% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 15%.

