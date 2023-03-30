‘We got lulled to sleep in an environment of low-interest rates.’ Many Americans aren’t taking advantage of higher rates, a new Bankrate survey says.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: 40% of Americans are still earning less than 1% on their savings accounts — yet some banks are offering more than 4% - March 30, 2023
- : Fiery French protests and widespread Israeli strike reflect discord with democracy. The U.S. is not immune. - March 29, 2023
- : Reparations task force told harms total at least $800 billion, but experts insist ‘we’re not suggesting reparations’ of that amount - March 29, 2023