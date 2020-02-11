One troop sold 230 boxes in four hours. Another scout sold more than 300 boxes in under six hours.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: 5 ways these Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a marijuana dispensary are marketing geniuses - February 11, 2020
- The Technical Indicator: Charting a bull-flag breakout, S&P 500 extends to record territory - February 11, 2020
- Outside the Box: Health savings accounts can transform the way you pay for — and afford — health care in retirement - February 11, 2020