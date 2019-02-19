The Margin: A shocking number of Americans flunk this citizenship test — can you do better?

Americans, for the most part, are trash when it comes to history. According to a survey conducted by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation, only about 40% of the 41,000 Americans polled passed a test of basic U.S. history pulled from questions asked of those applying for citizenship.
