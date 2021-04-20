Mark Zuckerberg, Nancy Pelosi, Al Sharpton react after Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges in the death of George Floyd
- The Margin: ‘Accountability … but not justice’: Sanders, Pelosi, Zuckerberg and more leaders react to Chauvin verdict - April 20, 2021
- The Value Gap: Floyd family attorney Ben Crump says Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction is ‘painfully earned justice’ — here’s what gave him hope months earlier - April 20, 2021
- Earnings Results: Railroad operator CSX sees revenue, profit decline due to ‘difficult operating conditions’ - April 20, 2021