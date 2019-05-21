While the rest of the country aired the Season 22 premier of “Arthur,” which included the same-sex wedding of two cartoon animals, Alabama Public Television instead decided to go with a less-controversial rerun. This is the South, after all.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Alabama Public Television refuses to air two gay cartoon animals getting married - May 21, 2019
- Capitol Report: Fannie, Freddie shareholder payout is part of the reform discussion, regulator says in surprise move - May 21, 2019
- McConnell says debt limit, two-year spending deal possible by day’s end - May 21, 2019