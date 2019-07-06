The Margin: Alarming scenes from Southern California’s strongest earthquakes in two decades

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake emanating from Ridgecrest, Calif., rocked much of Southern California and the surrounding areas late Friday, swaying roller coasters, disrupting professional sporting events, and forcing some news anchors to duck for cover.
