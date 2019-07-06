The Margin: Alarming scenes from the 7.1 magnitude Southern California earthquake

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake emanating from Ridgecrest, Calif., rocked much of Southern California and the surrounding areas late Friday, swaying roller coasters, disrupting professional sporting events, and forcing some news anchors to duck for cover.
