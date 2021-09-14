The progressive Democrat showed up at the ritzy event wearing a white gown reading “Tax the Rich” across the back.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Living With Climate Change: Nicholas could bring catastrophic flooding to parts of Texas and Louisiana— what we know about climate change’s impact - September 13, 2021
- The Margin: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sends a message at the Met Gala: ‘Tax the rich’ - September 13, 2021
- Key Words: When can kids under 12 get a COVID-19 vaccine? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has an answer - September 13, 2021