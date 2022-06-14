The Margin: Apple scores MLS streaming rights for $250 million a year: report

The Apple TV app will stream every live Major League Soccer match for the next 10 years, beginning in 2023
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Disney skips out on digital rights to key Indian cricket league as streaming wars intensify - June 14, 2022
- The Conversation: Fertilizer prices are soaring – and that’s an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops - June 14, 2022
- : Housing market is cooling as an estimated 25% of home listings cut their asking prices: ‘We’re shifting from a real buying frenzy to much more normal conditions’ - June 14, 2022