Viral video shows an unoccupied North Carolina house collapsing into the ocean. Zillow estimates the property was worth $381,200.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Coinbase stock careens toward worst drop on record but fears are ‘greatly overblown,’ says analyst - May 11, 2022
- : Rivian stock dives into record-low territory after Ford disclosed it sold more than $200 million worth of shares - May 11, 2022
- The Margin: Beach house washed away by Atlantic Ocean sparks Zillow and climate change chatter - May 11, 2022