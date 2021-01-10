Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered “the largest yearly mark-to-market loss” Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of “The Big Short.”
- The Margin: ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’ - January 10, 2021
- Capitol Report: No Marriott money for Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and all Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden - January 10, 2021
- Key Words: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares the Capitol Hill riots to Nazi Germany, says that Trump will be remembered as ‘the worst president ever’ - January 10, 2021