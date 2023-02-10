From guinea-pig poop to cockroaches to marine parasites, here are a few gross yet satisfying ways to tell your ex how you realty feel this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Bitter at your ex? Here’s how to wish them a Crappy Valentine’s Day — while helping animals - February 9, 2023
- The Ratings Game: An action-figure hangover is hurting Mattel’s stock and outlook - February 9, 2023
- The Ratings Game: AppLovin’s stock soars more than 30% as Wall Street sees a bottom for mobile-ad market - February 9, 2023