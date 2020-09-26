The Margin: British counterculture brand Fred Perry to Proud Boys: Hands off our laurel wreath

The Fred Perry tennis look has spanned Mod to Brit Pop and beyond, including a skinheads appropriation along the way. Now, the Proud Boys have claimed the ubiquitous laurel emblem.
