This cartoon apparently wasn’t fit to print, and it reportedly cost Michael de Adder his job after the internet got hold of it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Canadian artist dumped after his ‘Pulitzer Prize-worthy’ cartoon of Trump golfing next to dead migrants goes viral - June 30, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Bargain hunters for stocks, gold and bonds face one simple fact: synchronized rally means nothing is cheap - June 30, 2019
- NewsWatch: Bargain hunters for stocks, gold and bonds face one simple fact: synchronized rally means nothing is cheap - June 30, 2019