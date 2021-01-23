The Margin: Climate activist Greta Thunberg chides Sen. Ted Cruz’s preference for a ‘Pittsburgh Accord’

Teenage global climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, who can boast over 4.6 million followers on Twitter and her own postage stamp, welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s return to the Paris Accord this week, and she didn’t let a chance to rib Sen. Ted Cruz, who called resumption of U.S. membership anti-American, slip by.
