The Margin: CNN says President Trump needs to denounce this ‘vile and horrific’ video or he would be tacitly endorsing violence

President Donald Trump refers to the mainstream media as “the enemy of the people,” and in a violent fake video shown at a conference for his supporters at his Trump National Doral resort in Miami last week, he takes matters into his own hands.
