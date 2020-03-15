The Margin: Coronavirus travel ban creates chaos at U.S. airports in echo of 2017

The ban on travel to the United States by non-U.S. citizens from Europe announced at midweek by President Trump in an Oval Office address that raised more questions than it put to rest — and expanded after the fact to include the additional European countries Ireland and the United Kingdom — appeared to be creating havoc late Saturday at major U.S. airports including those in Dallas, New York and Chicago.
