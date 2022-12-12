The surprise appearance by the Twitter and Tesla chief came during the comedian’s performance Sunday night in San Francisco.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial Face-Off: When does a high-deductible health plan make sense? Here’s who can benefit the most. - December 12, 2022
- The Margin: Dave Chappelle invited Elon Musk on stage — boos and cheers soon followed - December 12, 2022
- : Expectations of inflation are falling sharply, New York Fed survey finds - December 12, 2022