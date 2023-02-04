Even when manufacturers know of safety issues with products, recalls often aren’t issued until months or even years later.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Delays in issuing product recalls can result in injuries and deaths, report says - February 4, 2023
- : Meta wins bid to move ahead and buy VR startup Within Unlimited, beating U.S. FTC in court: report - February 4, 2023
- : New rules would limit sugar in U.S. school meals for first time, but the plan drew mixed reactions from nutritionists - February 4, 2023