Trump critics absolutely love it when world leaders diss the president, and they were relishing what they thought was another opportunity on Thursday to cackle at the White House’s expense. But were they mistaken?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Denials are flying, but it sure looks like Prince Charles snubbed Mike Pence - January 23, 2020
- Click to tune in for the third full day of Trump’s impeachment trial - January 23, 2020
- The 1% gives more money to arts, culture and sports than to fighting climate change, survey of billionaires finds - January 23, 2020