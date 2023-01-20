Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra-point attempts in a recent playoff game, leading some to speculate he was a victim of the yips.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Google joins Intel, Microsoft Amazon, Salesforce and other major companies laying off thousands of people - January 20, 2023
- : Despite tech layoffs, California and Silicon Valley added jobs at end of 2022 - January 20, 2023
- : Mansion destroyed by fire last year and listed on Zillow was off the market within a week - January 20, 2023