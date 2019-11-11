New American Heart Association research suggests e-cigs reduce blood flow to the heart
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: E-cigarettes may actually be worse for your heart than regular cigarettes - November 11, 2019
- Where Should I Retire?: I’m 59, have $2,500 a month to spend and prefer an artsy community near the ocean that’s not too hot — where should I retire? - November 11, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: New York regulator probes Apple Card algorithms for gender bias after viral tweets, and 7 ways to reduce the carbon footprint on your Amazon orders - November 11, 2019