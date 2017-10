The Margin: Elon Musk says that, if given the green light, he can power Puerto Rico

When Scott Stapf read a story about Puerto Rico’s “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rethink how it gets electricity,” he had a thought: Could Elon Musk go in and rebuild the country’s electricity system with independent solar and battery systems? He probably didn’t expect Musk to answer… but he did.



Read Full Story