Tesla’s Elon Musk flagged Yinon Weiss’s article to his 35 million Twitter followers. Media mogul Steve Forbes called it “an absolute must read.” And Fox News analyst Brit Hume is also apparently a fan.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Elon Musk wants you to read this story about ‘one of the biggest medical and economic blunders of all time’ - May 26, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends lower as stock market rallies on lockdowns easing, vaccine hopes - May 26, 2020
- Gold futures settle lower as stock market rallies - May 26, 2020