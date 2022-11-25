Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, arguably the most famous of climate activists, is part of a lawsuit filed against her government charging inaction on global warming.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Face of climate change Greta Thunberg tweaks approach, joins suit against Sweden - November 25, 2022
- Dow ends around 150 points higher; stocks post holiday-week gains - November 25, 2022
- Stocks close shortened Black Friday trading mostly lower, but the Dow did gain - November 25, 2022